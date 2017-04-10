17-year old TinCap Eugy Rosario is youngest player in all of minor league baseball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps tied a season high with eight hits but lost to the South Bend Cubs, 4-3, on Monday night at Parkview Field. TinCaps second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza knocked in a run and had two extra-base hits for Fort Wayne in the loss.

For the first time this season, the TinCaps didn’t score first. Instead, South Bend (2-3) got the first run of the game in the top of the second inning with one swing of the bat. Chris Peieters led off the inning with a home run to center field to give the Cubs a 1-0 advantage.

South Bend added to its lead in the third inning. D.J. Wilson led off the inning with a solo home run to right field to put the Cubs up, 2-0. After a Zack Short groundout, Isaac Peredes singled. Alberto Mineo followed with a triple that scored Peredes to extend the South Bend lead to 3-0. With Wladimir Galindo batting, a wild pitch allowed Mineo to score from third base and give the Cubs a 4-0 advantage.

Fort Wayne (2-3) responded with three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Center fielder Buddy Reed led off with a single. With Ilarraza batting, Reed stole second base. Ilarraza then roped a ball down the right field line for a triple that scored Reed and cut the Cubs’ lead to three, 4-1. Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. followed with a single that scored Ilarraza to make it a two-run game, 4-2. Tatis Jr. was picked off for the first out of the inning, but right fielder Jorge Oña singled to give the TinCaps a baserunner. Oña moved to second base on a passed ball. After a Hudson Potts lineout, third baseman Eguy Rosario – who doesn’t turn 18 until August – doubled, scoring Oña to cut the deficit to one, 4-3.

The Cubs added an insurance run in the eighth inning. With one out, Peredes singled. Mineo followed with a single that moved Peredes from first base to third. An errant throw on a pickoff attempt allowed Peredes to score and give South Bend a 5-3 edge.

TinCaps right-hander Hansel Rodriguez (L) threw five innings, but allowed four runs in the loss. Cubs right-hander Dakota Mekkes picked up the win with three innings of relief work. South Bend right-hander Chad Hockin (S) got the save with an inning of perfect baseball in the ninth inning.

**At 17, Rosario is not only the youngest TinCap and not only the youngest in the Midwest League, but the youngest player in all of Minor League Baseball right now (according to Baseball America). INF Reinaldo Ilarraza is the 4th youngest in the MWL, while INF Fernando Tatis Jr. checks in at 5th, INF Hudson Potts 7th, and OF Jack Suwinski 10th. They’re all 18. (In 2016, there were only 4 18-year-olds in the entire Midwest League on Opening Day.)

