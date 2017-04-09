Traffic delays expected on bridge linking Indiana, Kentucky

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Inspection work to prepare an Ohio River bridge for a repainting project could cause traffic disruptions starting this week on the span that links New Albany, Indiana, with Louisville, Kentucky.

A consulting firm will begin inspecting the Sherman Minton Bridge as early as Monday to determine what maintenance work is needed before it’s painted in a couple years.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews will set up nighttime and midday work zones to try to reduce the impact on commuters, but there could still be some disruption in cross-river traffic.

The Courier-Journal of Louisville reports (http://cjky.it/2oadufT ) the Indiana agency is responsible for work on the bridge.

Highway officials from both Kentucky and Indiana are urging drivers to “stay alert, move over, and slow down” for the inspection crews.

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com