Strip club opening by Glenbrook mall, some council members ‘disappointed’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new gentlemen’s club is opening this week across the street from Glenbrook Mall and some city council members are not happy about it.

When Councilman Tom Didier (3rd District) saw the sign for Club 44 go up, he thought it was a night club. That he could handle. Once he found out it’s a strip club, he said that type of establishment has no business being in this part of town.

Didier has more strip clubs in his district than any other council member. Club 44, located at 4030 Coldwater Rd., will be the 5th.

“We as council people, we really can’t do anything but overall we’re just disappointed,” he said. “Especially with the new LED sign. We don’t want it to look like Las Vegas.”

Fellow council member Russ Jehl (2nd District) also doesn’t approve.

“The strip club opening near our mall is bad for our community,” he said. “It’s bad for the mall. It’s horrible for the property value and it presents a terrible image given that that’s on a gateway road to our community.”

According to the councilmen, there are zoning laws that keep strip clubs out of retail zones like Glenbrook. In this case, Club 44 got grandfathered in because the closed down business that occupied the building formerly was also a strip club.

According to this grandfather clause, the new strip club owner would have to get a permit within a year of the former one closing to legally use the building. To the councilmans’ frustration, that’s exactly what happened.

“How many do we need seriously in the city of churches?” Didier asked. “That’s what I’ve always thought. It’s the breakdown of the family and I don’t care what anybody says. They can come up to me. I’m sure there’s going to be people that are not happy about what I’m saying, but I’ll tell you what there’s going to be a lot more people that will be happy about what I’m saying because it does break down the structure of the family.”

Jehl said they are moving things forward at Tuesday’s council meeting.

“We’re not going to sit there and cry over spilled milk,” he said. “We are going to ask how this happened. We are going to learn if there’s anything we can do or if there’s anything we should do in the future.”

At Tuesday’s council meeting, the department of planning services will explain in detail how Club 44 was able to get established. The council members will discuss what can be done about zoning laws in these type of situations and also talk about laws regarding LED lights and signs of a sexual nature.

NewsChannel 15 reached out to Club 44’s management and is awaiting a comment.