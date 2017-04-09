Spanish hotel trashed by 1,200 partying Portuguese teens

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish police say 1,200 Portuguese students have caused tens of thousands of euros in damages during a stay at a hotel on the country’s southern coast.

A local police officer in Torremolinos says officers had to intercede on several occasions over the past two days at the Hotel Pueblo Camino Real near the city of Malaga. Police say the group of about 1,200 Portuguese students between 14-17 years old caused damages to rooms and engaged in fighting.

The officer says the hotel has reported damages of 50,000 euros ($53,000) to its rooms and facilities to police.

The police officer spoke anonymously in line with police policy. The hotel confirmed the incident but declined to comment.