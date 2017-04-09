Sam Hall, co-owner of Don Hall’s restaurants, dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A co-owner of the Don Hall’s restaurants died Saturday while making breakfast, according to the News-Sentinel.

Sam Hall, the son of Don Hall, co-owned the Hall’s franchise with his brothers Don and Jeff Hall.

The newspaper reported Hall was working at the Commissary Restaurant Saturday morning when he died. Hall started in the restaurant business in the 1970s.

His father Don started the Hall’s restaurants in the 1940s.

The company now has 13 restaurants across Fort Wayne and New Haven.

Funeral arraignments are pending.