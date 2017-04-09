Oral Roberts Takes Series Finale 14-2

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne baseball team dropped a Summit League contest to Oral Roberts on Sunday (April 9) afternoon 14-2 in seven innings at Mastodon Field.

Oral Roberts scored in each of the first three innings to go up for good. Noah Cummings had a two-run home run in the first inning.

Fort Wayne scored both of their runs in the sixth inning. Jacob Dickson and Jake Weber each had a hit and a run scored in the game. Brady Hettinger earned an RBI in the contest.

Nick Roark and Michael Hungate both had three hits for Oral Roberts.

Both starting pitchers were the pitchers of record in the contest. Miguel Ausua (5-2) earned the win for Oral Roberts. Cameron Boyd (0-4) suffered the loss.

Oral Roberts improves to 22-9 (11-1 Summit). The ‘Dons fall to 6-23 (1-11 Summit). Fort Wayne returns to the field on Tuesday (April 11) when Butler comes to the Summit City for a non-conference game. First pitch at Mastodon Field is set for 3 p.m.