Nancy Rehm Border War Classic tryouts get underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Even the tryouts are entertaining for those involved.

Many of the areas top basketball talent begins tryouts for the 25th Nancy Rehm Border War game that dates back to the 1980’s against Ohio. Many players that fought so hard against one another on the court during the season get to play together – some for the first time.

Players include Snider’s Malik Williams, Churubusco’s Jalen Paul and Homestead’s Madisen Parker among many others.

The game is schedule for April 30 at the Hutzell Center on the campus of Saint Francis.