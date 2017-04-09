Mastodons Drop Series Finale to WIU

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne softball team was unable to get the bats going in its series final with Western Illinois as the Mastodons fell 6-0.

Lauren Watson led the ‘Dons going 2 for 3 and a stolen base. Maria Palmegiani also had a hit for the Mastodons.

The Leathernecks opened the scoring with a two-run home run in the second inning before adding a solo homer in the fourth. WIU scored three more times in the fifth.

Fort Wayne’s best scoring opportunity came in the bottom of the sixth. Watson led off the inning with an infield single, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. The ‘Dons were unable to bring her home as the next three batters were retired.

Bailey Benefiel started in the circle for the Mastodons, throwing four innings and allowing three runs on four hits to take the loss. Darby Shaw came on to throw the final three innings, surrendering three runs on six hits.

Fort Wayne hosts Indiana State in a midweek game Wednesday, April 12 at 3 p.m.