NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Noblesville native was honored in his hometown today.

The Indiana Racing Memorial Association displayed a historical marker for Bryan Clauson.

The City of Noblesville captured the moment as Clauson’s parents, sister and fiancee showcased the new marker.

A Noblesville High School graduate, Clauson died after a racing accident in Kansas in August of 2016.

The marker lists Clauson’s many accomplishments in racing, including racing in the Indy 500 three times.