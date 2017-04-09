Indiana service dog gives comfort to family of fallen hero

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana service dog has been given the responsibility of carrying forth the name of a local hero and comforting a family still stricken with grief.

The Kokomo Tribune (http://bit.ly/2o1xTSV ) reports Koontz a Golden Retriever-Labrador mix has already developed a deep connection Howard County Deputy Carl Koontz’s widow, Kassandra Koontz, and their son Noah. Koontz is currently in training to be a service dog at the Pendleton Correctional Facility and will be appearing at events like the March 20 balloon release event held in honor of the one-year anniversary of Carl Koontz’s death. Koontz, the dog, is part of the Indiana Canine Assistant Network, which trains and places working or service, dogs with children and adults living with a disability. Many of the group’s dogs are named sponsors in memory of a lost family member or friend. ___ Information from: Kokomo Tribune, http://www.ktonline.com

