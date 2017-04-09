Indiana prisoner dies in fire in cell

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — Officials say a 30-year-old Indiana prisoner who started a fire in his cell has died.
The fire occurred Friday night at the prison in Michigan City. Joshua Devine was serving a sentence for attempted robbery in Marion County.
Authorities say CPR was attempted, but Devine couldn’t be revived. An autopsy is planned. Devine had been in prison for about 13 months.
