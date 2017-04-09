FWPD needs help identifying possible suspect in deadly nightclub shooting

Related Coverage 4 shot, 1 killed at Fort Wayne club

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department has released images of a possible suspect in a nightclub shooting that left one person dead and three others injured.

Police provided the images Sunday afternoon, less than 12 hours after a shooting at the Bleu Diamond Showclub on Lima Road.

Officers were called to the gentlemen’s club establishment on Lima Road around 4 a.m. Police said one person was shot and killed, three others arrived at area hospitals: two in critical condition and one with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not identified the possible suspect, but are asking for the public’s help to put a name with the images.

Anyone with information about the man in the pictures or about the shooting is asked to call Fort Wayne police. Persons with information can also anonymously call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.