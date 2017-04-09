EACS, SACS board meetings scheduled for Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – East Allen County and Southwest Allen County School board meetings will be held Tuesday.

The EACS meeting will be held in the boardroom of the administration building, 1240 State Road 930 East in New Haven, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The agenda will include recognition of Woodland High School Show Choir and Barnes & Noble essay winners.

The SACS meeting will be held at 4824 Homestead Rd. in Fort Wayne, beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The agenda will include approvals for summer school courses and action related to extracurricular activities.