Body of missing Whitley Co. teen found in lake

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The body of Marcus Wolfe has been found in a Whitley County lake.

Wolfe’s mother, Tammy, posted on Facebook Sunday morning her son’s body was found in Larwill Lake near County Road 700 West.

An out-of-state search and rescue team were involved over the weekend looking for Wolfe’s body. They were expected to search several lakes in Whitley County.

It’s unclear if the team found Wolfe’s body or if a member of law enforcement found him.

Wolfe went missing in July 2016 and was thought to have last been seen leaving his home east of Columbia City. Police initially asked the public if they knew of Wolfe’s whereabouts to contact police, but investigators at the time never hinted at foul play.

A law enforcement source in Whitley County recently told NewsChannel 15’s Brett Thomas investigators are considering foul play in Wolfe’s death.

No other details have been made available.