9-year-old struck by vehicle, seriously hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police said a 9-year-old boy is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle.

The incident happened in the 2500 block of Shady Oak Drive around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

According to city police department spokesman Officer John Chambers, the boy was riding a small ATV and tried to cross the street when he was struck by a vehicle.

Chambers said the driver didn’t see the boy.

The child was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.