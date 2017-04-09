4 shot, 1 killed in Fort Wayne club

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) One man was killed and three other people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at a Fort Wayne club.

Police were called to the Bleu Diamond Showclub in the 9400 block of Lima Road shortly before 4 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

Police told NewsChannel 15, officers who arrived on scene just moments after the initial call had to deal with a rush of people leaving the business. Once they got inside, they located a man on the floor. He was pronounced dead there.

During the initial investigation, police dispatch received calls from two Fort Wayne hospitals after a total of three shooting victims showed up at their emergency rooms. Those victims confirmed they were shot at the club. Two were critically hurt. One was seriously hurt.

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses that were inside Bleu Diamond at the time of the shooting. Police are also checking for surveillance video.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.