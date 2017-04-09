3 teens injured in drive-by shooting near Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are searching for a suspect after three teens were injured in a drive-by shooting near the Indiana Statehouse Saturday night.

Officers were called to North Capital Ave and West Ohio Street just before 11:30 p.m.

Police say the injured are a 17-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy and an 18-yer-old man. The 17-year-old girl is in critical condition, and the other two are in stable condition, according to police.

Officials said they aren’t sure how many shots were fired or what the shooter’s motive was. However, police believe the three teens were targeted.

Police have received conflicting reports of a suspect description. Anyone who saw the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

The shootings come after a violent week in the city. Authorities have investigated three homicides in Indianapolis since March 31. Prior to that, there had not been a homicide in the city for nearly three weeks.