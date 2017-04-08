US soldier killed in action in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says an American soldier has been killed while conducting an operation against Islamic State militants in Afghanistan.

In a tweet issued Saturday, a spokesman for U.S. forces in Afghanistan says the soldier was mortally wounded during an operation in Nangarhar Province. The soldier’s name hasn’t been announced and no other information has been released.

