TinCaps staff readies for opener, 25th season of Fort Wayne baseball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The first pitch of the TinCaps’ 2017 season at Parkview Field is set for 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

On Friday, the full-time staff at Parkview Field had a “stadium work day.”

“The day before opening day, you make sure the last details of the checklist are done,” TinCaps VP of Marketing and Promotions, Michael Limmer said.

It was a chance to make sure everything around the park is cleaned up, put in place and planned out for the first home game of the season.

“We’ll welcome fans back and make sure we show them the TinCaps experience, Parkview Field experience they’ve come to know the last 8 seasons,” Limmer added about Opening Day.

“We’ve got some new tricks up the sleeve, as far as promotions and things we’ll be doing in game and on the field, for the entertainment. And then we welcome the team.”

That team is the 25th lineup to play minor league baseball in the Summit City, going back to Memorial Stadium.

“Going back 16 seasons of the Wizards to the 9th season of the TinCaps, there’s just a lot of moments, players, teams to celebrate,” Limmer said. “So, we’ll be doing that throughout the season.”

Aside form the milestone season, the TinCaps staff is celebrating off-season upgrades. While they might go unnoticed to most, the updates will help the fan experience.

“Things that we may have installed back in 2009, as technology continues to improve and our expectations of technology continues to go up, even if it’s behind the scenes, there are a lot of upgrades to that this year,” Limmer explained.

