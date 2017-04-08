Student injured in accidental residence hall shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a University of St. Thomas student was accidentally shot inside a residence hall.

The university says the student was hurt Friday night when a weapon accidentally discharged and fired through a wall. He is listed in stable condition after undergoing surgery at a local hospital.

An alert was posted on the school’s website saying there is no threat to the public. The university confirmed that all the parties involved were St. Thomas students.

The university website says the St. Paul school prohibits “all weapons on university property except where possession of a weapon is a requirement of an individual’s job.”