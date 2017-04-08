Red Cross rep demonstrates the Heimlich maneuver

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A dramatic video making the rounds on social media shows a Wisconsin high school student using the Heimlich maneuver to rescue a choking friend in the school cafeteria.

The “Heimlich hero,” Ian Brown learned the maneuver from a youth program at a local police department.

To help WANE-TV viewers understand how to perform the life-saving maneuver, Erin McDonald from the American Red Cross in Fort Wayne stopped by the NewsChannel 15 studio to show us what to do.

WANE-TV’s Rob Lydick acted as the dummy, with Sara Schaefer standing by. McDonald demonstrated how to perform the maneuver on adults and babies, as well what to do if you are alone.

For more information on how to perform the maneuver, visit American Red Cross.