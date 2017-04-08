Motorcyclist hits off-road construction equipment, critically hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A motorcyclist was critically hurt during an overnight crash in Fort Wayne.

Police were called to the ramp connecting southbound Goshen Road to eastbound U.S. 30 around 11:45 Friday night.

When they got to the scene, officers found a motorcycle laying in a construction area. The motorcyclist was unresponsive and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police at the scene told NewsChannel 15 it appears the motorcycle left the road and hit nearby construction equipment.

Investigators said alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

Nobody else was hurt in the incident.