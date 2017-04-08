Mascot Hall of Fame building underway in northwest Indiana

WHITING, Ind. (AP) — Officials of the National Mascot Hall of Fame in northwest Indiana say the structural skeleton of the building has gone up and funding for interior features is being collected.

Dave Raymond who created the Mascot Hall of Fame online, tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times (http://bit.ly/2p6FAGK ) that he has no doubt that organizers will reach their goal of raising $4.7 million.

Funds for the exhibits are being raised through private donations. Raymond, the original Phillie Phanatic, says he has already received commitments from Philadelphia Phillies and the Cleveland Indians.

The Whiting Redevelopment Commission paid for the exterior of the building, as well as furnishings, through an $8.5 million bond issue authorized last year. The bonds are to be paid off from tax increment financing revenue created in the district around the Hall of Fame.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com