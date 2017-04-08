LaGrange County man accused of starting several wildland fires

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man was arrested on multiple felony charges Friday for his involvement in several wildland fires across LaGrange and Steuben Counties.

Police arrested 21-year-old Glen Weldon of Mongo on five counts of arson and six counts of criminal mischief.

Conservation officers initiated an investigation in February after several wildland fires occurred on both state and private properties in LaGrange and Steuben Counties, including the Pigeon River Fish & Wildlife Area in Howe.

After a wildland fire on March 22 near Mongo, conservation officers interviewed Weldon, who confessed to intentionally setting several fires in the area.

Weldon was taken to Lagrange County Jail.