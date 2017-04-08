DIY studio offers guests opportunity to create board designs

ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) – Art studio Board and Brush gives crafters the opportunity to create their very own DIY board signs.

Board and Brush is located in Roanoke, Indiana. Another location will be opening in Huntertown soon.

The business provides all of the materials and instruction needed to complete a sign. The boards will be ready to hang on the wall after you are finished.

Owner Sarah Trout started the company after taking a visit to another DIY shop in Brownsburg.

The business is open to anyone, even those who may not be creatively inclined.

For more information visit Board and Brush.