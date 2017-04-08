500 volunteers mobilize to assist Fort Wayne community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – IPFW sent more than 500 students, faculty, staff and alumni volunteers into the Fort Wayne community Saturday.

The sixth annual BIG Event kicked off at 8:30 a.m. with volunteers assisting around 40 non-profit agencies with projects ranging from filing and office work to painting, landscaping, and small-scale renovation projects.

The BIG Event is the largest one-day, student-led service project in the nation and has expanded to more than 75 universities across the country. IPFW was the first university to host The BIG Event in the state of Indiana in March 2012.

Kasey Price, IPFW’s Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Life and member of the planning committee for the BIG Event said student volunteers have often found internships and employment opportunities because of their participation.

For more information, visit The BIG Event website.

