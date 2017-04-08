2nd solar farm being built near Peru in northern Indiana

PERU, Ind. (AP) — A second solar farm is being built near the northern Indiana city of Peru.

The Wabash Valley Power cooperative says it expects the farm’s 2,000 panels will being producing electricity this fall when work is completed near the intersection of U.S. 31 and U.S. 24.

Wabash Valley spokeswoman Lisa Richardson tells The Kokomo Tribune (http://bit.ly/2nLpOzG ) that the Peru project is the first since its board decided last year to spend $6 million on solar energy production. The Indianapolis-based nonprofit services 23 electric co-ops in Indiana, Illinois and Missouri, including the Miami-Cass REMC in the Peru area.

The Indiana Municipal Power Agency finished a nearly 12,000 solar panel farm in Peru in 2015.

___

Information from: Kokomo Tribune, http://www.ktonline.com