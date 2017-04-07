TinCaps cooled off by Hot Rods despite Zunica’s big night

BOWLING GREEN, Kent. – The TinCaps split their two-game road trip after a 6-4 loss to the Hot Rods on Friday evening. Fort Wayne designated hitter Brad Zunica hit the first home run of the season for the TinCaps in the loss.

For the second straight game, the TinCaps (1-1) scored in the top of the first inning. Left fielder Jack Suwinski walked to lead off the inning. After back-to-back strikeouts, right fielder Jorge Oña came to the plate. A wild pitch allowed Suwinski to advance to second base. Then, Oña singled to right field, scoring Suwinski from second to give Fort Wayne a 1-0 lead.

The Hot Rods (1-1) took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the third inning. Jesus Sanchez and Miles Mastrobuoni walked to lead off the inning. Sanchez and Mastrobuoni advanced to second and third base on a Lucius Fox ground out to second base. After a Josh Lowe strikeout, Robbie Tenerowicz walked to load the bases. Nate Lowe followed with a two-run single that scored Sanchez and Mastrobuoni to give Bowling Green a 2-1 advantage.

Fort Wayne responded with two runs in the fourth inning. Center fielder Buddy Reed led off with a walk. After a G.K. Young fly out, Zunica crushed a two-run home run over the right-field fence to put the TinCaps back on top, 3-2.

Bowling Green came right back in the bottom of the fourth with two runs on three hits—all singles—to regain the lead, 4-3.

The Hot Rods added to their lead in the sixth inning. Garrett Whitley hit a solo home run to lead off the inning and give Bowling Green a 5-3 advantage. Sanchez followed with a triple and then scored later in the inning on a wild pitch to extend the Hot Rods’ lead to 6-3.

The TinCaps got one run back in the eighth inning. Reed was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. Young followed with a triple that scored Reed to cut the deficit to two, 6-4.

Despite allowing two runs on four hits and three walks, Roel Ramirez received the win out of the bullpen, while Emmanuel Ramirez (L), also in relief, took the loss. Spencer Jones (S) surrendered the run in the eighth but twirled a perfect ninth for the save.

