Refugee resettlements cut in half in Indiana under Trump

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s largest refugee resettlement agency is losing more than one-third of its staff as the Trump administration moves to reduce the number of refugees entering the United States.

The Indianapolis Star (http://indy.st/2oMQh4s ) reports Exodus Refugee Immigration had estimated to receive 1,600 refugees by October under previous guidelines, but that number is now looking to drop to around 800.

The Indianapolis-based agency says it resettled 19 people during March, down from nearly 80 a month toward the end of the Obama administration.

The reductions have taken a large bite out of the budgets of resettlement agencies, which receive more than $2,000 per refugee from the federal government for services that include providing interpreters, language teachers and people helping the new arrivals find services like medical care.

The reduced budget has forced the agency to cut 15 employees.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com