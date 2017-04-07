Job boom coming to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A job boom in New Haven. A string of companies have announced they’re building new facilities in the city.

Councilman Steve McMichael said their great availability of land is creating industrial opportunities for manufacturing companies.

“We’re really excited out here in New Haven about the recent job announcements,” he said.

Continental Diamond Tool’s owner Ray Viggiano is happy to be a part of the boom. His New Haven-based company manufactures tools for diamond cutting.

“It’s all great for the economy,” he said. “Manufacturing has been lagging for a while.”

But not for them. CDT has outgrown their factory. Along with building a new 112,000-square-foot facility, they will be creating nearly 80 jobs.

“We have a lot of employees and we’re hiring and we need more employees,” Viggiano said. “So, it’s very good for the local economy and all the employees in the area.”

But there are some in the town of Grabill that aren’t as pleased with the New Haven Job boom. Furniture company Sauder Manufacturing up to 60 jobs from their current location in Grabill to a facility in New Haven.

“We hated to see them go, but we’ll survive and move on,” said Town Council President Wilmer Delagrange. “We’ve had these things happen before, but we’re working on some other projects right now.”

Delagrange said thankfully they have another company, Our Country Home, is moving into town and that will help their economy.

“With this other business coming in as quick as they are, I don’t know if we’re going to notice much of a difference at this point,” he explained. “The timing is just right with this other company coming in.”

As for McMichael, he believes this job boom boils down to New Haven being a place where business is easy.

“All these great manufacturers have decided to make New Haven Home,” he said. It’s just a great place to be. We’re hoping for many more job announcements coming up in the next few months from interested parties. I think truly the best is yet to come for New Haven.”

McDaniel said to expect all these jobs to start becoming available by the end of the year.

Two weeks ago, an Elkhart-based RV components maker, Lippert Components, announced plans to build a near-$20 million manufacturing plant in New Haven that will add 140 new jobs to the area.