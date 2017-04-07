Indianapolis moves ahead with trade center designation bid

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis is moving ahead with its bid for a World Trade Center designation that could give Indiana an economic boost.

Officials say the World Trade Centers Association has approved exclusive rights to establish one of the centers in Indianapolis, starting a lengthy application process for local leaders.

Indiana’s businesses and trade associations hope Indianapolis lands the designation so they can use the New York City-based association’s network to link up with companies globally.

Former Indiana Attorney General Greg Zoeller would become the center’s chairman. He says local officials are grateful to have the association’s vote of confidence.

Former Marion County Clerk Doris Anne Sadler is overseeing Indianapolis’ bid as the organization’s president.

Indianapolis is the nation’s fourth-largest metropolitan area without the designation.

