Fort Wayne trails part of statewide study

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Trail users and non-trail users are being asked to take part in a survey about the Fort Wayne Regional Trail Network.

The efforts are part of the 2017 Indiana Trails Study by the Eppley Institute for Parks and Public Lands at Indiana University.

Researchers hope to collect data on trail use, health factors related to trail use and the economic impact of the river greenways throughout the state. Statistically valid data will help statewide efforts for future trail operations and development.

Volunteers will be at Foster Park, Spy Run Avenue and outside the Auer Center to hand residents a card and ask them to go online to complete the survey.

The survey begins Monday, April 10. Three additional weeks of surveying are planned for June 5, August 7 and October 2.

Nine trails throughout the state have been chosen for the study:

Rivergreenway in Fort Wayne

Erie-Lackawanna Trail in NW Indiana

Pumpkinvine Nature Trail in Elkhart and LaGrange counties

Monon Trail in Indianapolis and Carmel

The Cardinal Greenway from Marion to Muncie to Richmond

Nickel Plate Trail in Kokomo, Rochester and Peru

Pigeon Creek Greenway Passage in Evansville

The People Trail in Columbus

The B-line Trail in Bloomington

This study follows up the nationally acclaimed 2001 Indiana Trails Study, which provided valuable data to trail managers, trail advocates and the state. Fort Wayne’s Rivergreenway was one of six trails studied then.

Results are expected to be released in the spring of 2018.