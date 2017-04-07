Fort Wayne drops series opener to Oral Roberts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Despite out-hitting Oral Roberts 12-6 on Friday (April 7) at Mastodon Field, the Fort Wayne baseball team fell to the first-place Golden Eagles 3-1.

The ‘Dons earned a quality start from Jake Weber. He allowed just two runs (one earned) in six innings. He struck out five Golden Eagles and walked just one.

Oral Roberts took a 1-0 lead with a single run in the fourth inning. It was 2-0 after another run in the sixth for Oral Roberts. The ‘Dons struck back with a run in the eighth on an RBI double by Brandon Yoho. However he was stranded on second to end the inning.

Following a two-out RBI by Oral Roberts in the top of the ninth for an insurance run, the Mastodons put runners at first and second with one out in their half of the ninth. But a strikeout and a groundout ended the game.

Dylan Wilbert, Jacob Dickson, Shannon Baker and Yoho each had two hits for the ‘Dons.

Weber was the tough luck loser. He is 0-4.

Oral Robert’s Justin McGregor entered the game with the Summit League’s only sub-two ERA. Fort Wayne dropped a season-high nine hits and a run on him but it wasn’t enough. He earned the win and is now 5-0. Kyler Stout earned the save, his fifth of the year.

Oral Roberts improves to 20-9 (9-1 Summit). The ‘Dons fall to 6-21 (1-9 Summit). The two clubs will play the second game of a three-game series on Saturday at 3 p.m.