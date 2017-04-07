Excise police arrest 62 minors in Bloomington on fake ID related charges

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Excise police arrested 62 minors on 177 charges in Bloomington on Wednesday evenings over the past three weeks.

The majority of the arrests stemmed from the illegal possession of fake IDs used by minors in an attempt to gain entry into The Bluebird nightclub, 216. N. Walnut St. on March 22, March 29 and April 5.

Excise police say officers conducted the arrests in cooperation with Bluebird’s management after receiving citizen complaints which claimed large numbers of minors were using fake ID’s to enter the club.

The total charges include 146 related to fake IDs, 18 related to minors consuming alcohol and 12 related to minors entering a tavern.

According to excise police, minors have been purchasing fake IDs on the internet from overseas manufacturers. The IDs often contain the holder’s true name and photograph.