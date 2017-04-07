Ex-Marion County prosecutor gets 30-day license suspension

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Commission has suspended former Marion County Prosecutor Carl Brizzi from practicing law for 30 days.

The move comes after a complaint was filed last May saying the Republican prosecutor from 2003 to 2010 participated in a questionable real estate deal and intervened in a criminal case involving the client of a friend and business partner. The commission handed down the order Wednesday. It says “intervention of this nature was highly unusual.”

Brizzi has denied doing anything wrong. The Indianapolis Star reports (http://indy.st/2oh67E1 ) that he now has his own practice in Fishers. His suspension will begin May 1. His license to practice law will be reinstated at the end of May.

The court previously disciplined Brizzi in 2012 for making prejudicial comments against several defendants.

