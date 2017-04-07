Delaware County sees 200-plus drug overdoses in 1st quarter

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in a central Indiana county responded to more than 200 drug overdoses during the first three months of 2017, including two dozen fatal overdoses.

Delaware County’s emergency management Director Jason Rogers says his emergency medical staff was dispatched to 203 overdose calls from January through March. He says that wave largely attributed to heroin abuse is putting pressure on his staff, who’ve been busy administering the overdose antidote Narcan.

Rogers says the number of overdoses is “becoming very problematic.”

If the pace of the overdoses continues, the county could exceed the 729 overdose-related calls it saw last year.

The Star Press reports that the county’s coroner’s office has recorded 25 fatal overdoses from January through March 31 and many involve heroin or related opioids.

