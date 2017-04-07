Central IN man gets 25 years in death of 6-month-old baby

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana man convicted of killing his 6-month-old daughter has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Johnson Superior Court Judge Lance Hamner sentenced Christopher Potts to 30 years in prison Friday, with five years suspended to probation.

A jury last month found the 22-year-old Franklin man guilty of battery resulting in death to a child under 14 in the September 2015 death of Felicity Anderson. Prosecutors said Potts told investigators he was frustrated with his daughter when he threw her down, inflicting a skull fracture on the child. She was pronounced dead at a Franklin hospital.

Potts said he will likely seek an appeal in the case.