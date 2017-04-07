Cazzola’s hat trick leads Komets over Mallards

MOLINE, Ill. – Mike Cazzola tallied a hat trick as the Komets rookie reached 30 goals for the season as Fort Wayne won on the road over Quad City 5-2 on Friday night.

Cazzola scored less than five minutes into the first period then tallied two goals in the third – including and empty-netter.

Mason Baptista and Travis Ewaynk each scored in the third period as the Komets built a 3-1 lead. Sam Warning’s goal cut the lead to 3-2, but Cazzola’s two goals in the third frame set the final.

Garrett Bartus stopped 33-of-35 shots for the Komets in goal.

The Komets and Mallards will meet again tomorrow night to close out the regular season – this time in Fort Wayne at War Memorial Coliseum at 7:30 p.m.

These two will also open the playoffs against each other next week, with game one of the best-of-seven series set for Friday, April 14 in Fort Wayne at 8 p.m.