Affidavit: Indiana man planned in advance to choke son, 5

The Associated Press Published:

VINCENNES, Ind. (AP) — Court records say a southwestern Indiana man charged with fatally strangling his 5-year-old son planned the attack in advance for a time when his other children would be away.

Mugshot of 53-year-old Robert J. Baldwin, provided by WTWO.

An affidavit says 53-year-old Robert J. Baldwin of Vincennes told investigators he first tried to smother Gabriel Baldwin with a pillow Tuesday, then choked the boy using a USB cord. The Evansville Courier & Press reports (http://bit.ly/2ohofh4) Baldwin told them he then sat on the boy until he stopped breathing.

Court records say Robert Baldwin weighs 300 pounds. He’s being held without bond.

The boy died Thursday at an Indianapolis hospital.

The affidavit doesn’t say why Baldwin attacked his son.

A prosecutor is seeking life in prison without parole for Baldwin.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Baldwin.

Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com

 

