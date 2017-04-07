3 teens arrested in heroin, cocaine trafficking racket

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) Police in western Ohio arrested three Toledo teenagers on allegations they trafficked heroin and cocaine from Toledo into Defiance County.

Officers with the Multi Area Narcotics Task Force on Wednesday arrested Adrionna T. Pritchett, Derion T. Neal and Vanequa V. Spencer, all 19. Pritchett and Spencer were both booked on felony charges of Trafficking in Cocaine and Trafficking in Heroin. Spencer was booked on a Permitting Drug Abuse felony charge.

Police said they’d investigated the trafficking around Defiance for six months. Investigators believe the drugs were moved from Toledo into Defiance County, and sold, according to a release.

Officers seized Heroin, Crack Cocaine and a loaded firearm.