3 area projects receive Regional Cities funds

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Economic Development Corporation has approved Regional Cities funding for expansion of three projects in northeast Indiana.

The Michiana Event Center in Shipshewana, the Posterity Scholar House in Fort Wayne and the UB Block in Huntington each will receive funds, the state announced Friday. The projects will provide event space, housing and transportation options for the area.

“Indiana has built a great business environment through deliberate planning, sound fiscal polices and a collaborative effort to create long-term solutions for economic growth and prosperity,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. “The Indiana Regional Cities Initiative utilizes those same principles of planning and collaboration to build a better quality of place throughout Indiana. The Michiana Event Center, the Posterity Scholar House and the UB Block are transformational projects for northeast Indiana and the state of Indiana, offering something for everyone.”

The Posterity Scholar House, to be built on Fort Wayne’s southeast side, will receive $2.48 million from the state. The $12.42 million development will feature 44 high-quality apartment, available for talented lower-income or single-parent families in the northeast Indiana region seeking to obtain a post-secondary education. Programs will focus on making housing, transportation, and childcare costs easier and more affordable for single-parent students.

“We are excited about participating in this unique, transformation project that will create opportunities for self-sustainability for some of our most vulnerable citizens and single parents, while also creating a high-tech, sustainable development that can be replicated across other communities in Indiana,” said Gary Hobbs, chief executive officer of BWI Development.

Huntington’s UB Block will receive $1.6 million toward its $8 million budget. Made up of three historic buildings along Franklin Street in downtown Huntington, the once-blighted block will become a centerpiece of regional entrepreneurship and creativity.

The Michiana Event Center will expand into a large entertainment campus in Shipshewana. Planners envision nearly 200,000 visitors in Year 1 and more than 335,000 in Year 2, a boom to the region’s tourism industry.

The state will provide $3.8 million toward the $19 million project.