1 person critically hurt in east side shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating an east side shooting that left one person critically hurt.

Dispatch confirmed police were called to the area of Nevada Avenue and Pemberton Drive, near Parkview Hospital Randallia, around 5:20 p.m. Friday on report of the shooting.

NewsChannel 15’s Angelica Robinson reported a heavy police presence in the area.

It remains unclear as to what led to the incident.

Fort Wayne Police spokesman Officer John Chambers said that the investigation is ongoing.