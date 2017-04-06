Woman falls from CA’s highest bridge while taking selfie

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) A woman trying to snap a selfie fell from California’s highest bridge on Tuesday.

Police in Placer County, California said a Sacramento woman was trying to take a selfie with friends along a support girder of the Foresthill Bridge when she reportedly lost her balance and fell 60 feet to a trail below. The woman suffered an arm injury, fractured bones and was knocked unconscious. She was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The bridge is California’s highest span, rising 730 feet above the North Fork American River in Placer County, California, just east of Sacramento.

The support girder below the bridge was not open to the public.

Yesterday a female was tresspassing on the F. H. Bridge, attempted to take a selfie, fell 60 feet below and is expected to survive. #pcso pic.twitter.com/cSFAQm3V9N — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) April 5, 2017