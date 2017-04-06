Whitley County bodies of water next stop in search for Marcus Wolfe

Related Coverage Police searching for missing teen

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Marcus Wolfe,19, has been missing for nine months, and his mother’s search won’t stop. A group is now coming to Whitley County to help her search places she can’t get to.

Foot searches haven’t gotten Tammy Wolf far in her search for her son Marcus. Now she’s getting help from a search team from out of state. Texas Equusearch is coming to Northeast Indiana this weekend to search Whitley County’s bodies of water.

“I just want him to come home or know what happened to him,” Wolfe said.

For nine months Wolfe has wanted the same answer– what happened to her son Marcus?

He left her home in Columbia City on July 24 then never made it to work the next day.

“I started calling around to his friends and Facebooking them and no one had seen him,” Wolfe said.

She filed a missing persons report, and started her search. Since August she’s been wanting to search bodies of water in Whitley County for any sign of Marcus or his car. This weekend that’s happening.

“With him missing with his car the logical thing in our mind is in water,” Texas Equusearch member Genova Rosskopf said. “That’s the sad truth of the matter is that they are usually found in water with their car.”

Wolfe reached out to the organization Texas Equusearch which helps families look for their loved ones. Its Ohio chapter took on Marcus’ case and will be in Whitley County this weekend to sonar 20 bodies of water. By doing this they can get where foot searches can’t– under the water.

“It’s very detailed the images we get,” Rosskopf said.

“By searching the back roads and all I noticed a lot of ponds, quarries and stuff that he could’ve driven off into because he car was in really bad shape,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe has waited nine months for answers she hopes to get after this weekend. If not her search will still continue.

“It hurts so much,” she said.