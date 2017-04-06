Silver Alert issued for Gary man believed to be in danger

GARY, Ind. (WANE) – The Gary Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 78-year-old Gary man believed to be in danger.

George Poter is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 119 pounds, a bald head and brown eyes. Porter was last seen Saturday, April 1 at noon in Gary and is believed to be in danger.

He was last seen wearing a multi-color hat, black double-breasted suit coat, cream colored sweater, tan pants, and black shoes.

Porter may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

If you have any information on George Porter, contact Gary Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.