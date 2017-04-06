Sauder leaving Grabill for $3.2M expansion in New Haven, to add 60 jobs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Commercial furniture builder Sauder Manufacturing Co. will move its Grabill operation to a new, larger plant in New Haven, the company announced Thursday.

Sauder will invest $3.2 million to expand its operations and relocate to a building at 10801 Rose Ave., the former home of Parker-Hannifin. Company officials said the 159,000 square-foot facility will nearly double Sauder’s current production and office space and add 60 jobs to the area.

The move will allow Sauder to improve production work flows and logistics for customer service, and provide room to grow – particularly in the healthcare market, the company said. Sauder plans to begin work on the new facility this summer and should complete the relocation in late 2017.

“We selected this facility following an extended assessment with internal and third party resources of multiple alternatives,” said Sauder President and CEO Phil Bontrager. “This strategic investment aligns with our Lean Enterprise strategy to continue strengthening our engaged organization in each part of the company.”

Sauder, which is a subsidiary of Ohio-based Sauder Woodworking Co., has plants in Archbold and Stryker, Ohio, and Richmond, Virginia, in addition to its Grabill facility. It builds commericial furniture for the worship, healthcare, higher education and human services industries.

“The city of New Haven is proud to have Sauder Manufacturing as the newest member of our business community,” Mayor Terry McDonald, City of New Haven, said. “Their relocation and expansion in northeast Indiana is further proof of the excellent business climate of our state and particularly the northeast region.”

Sauder Manufacturing is expected to receive an incentive package valued at $386,291 in conditional tax credits and training grants from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, and $23,500 in services from Northeast Indiana Works. The company will also be eligible for a real and personal property tax phase-in valued at $62,791 from the City of New Haven.

“As a state, Indiana has worked diligently to establish a pro-growth business climate that is now recognized as one of the top five in the U.S., ” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. “Under the leadership of Governor Eric J. Holcomb, we will continue to make job creation a priority by investing in infrastructure, education and workforce development to support the continued growth and success of businesses like Sauder Manufacturing.”