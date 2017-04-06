2 critically hurt in separate shootings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were critically hurt in two separate shootings that occurred within minutes of each other Thursday evening.

Police responded to the scene in the 700 block of Huffman Street at 8 p.m. Thursday on report of one of the shootings where a victim was shot. Another shooting was reported ten minutes later at the intersection of Barr Street and East Masterson Avenue where another victim was shot.

Dispatch would not confirm if the shootings were related. There is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.