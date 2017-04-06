Parts of Indiana see flooding; Lake Michigan warnings issued

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Flooding is reported in parts of Indiana as anticipated strong winds and big waves along Lake Michigan prompted officials to warn of possible problems along the lakeshore.

Police in Lafayette and the sheriff’s office in surrounding Tippecanoe County said that high water early Thursday forced some roads to be closed in the area. They urged people not to try to cross water that’s covering roadways, saying vehicles could be swept away.

The National Weather Service says waves reaching heights of roughly 15 to 20 feet and flooding are possible along Lake Michigan on Thursday. The weather service says wind gusts could reach 50-60 mph, contributing to flooding in northern Indiana.

The weather service says tree damage and power outages are likely with winds of that strength.

