Mastodons drop to 5-22 overall with loss to Loyola

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne men’s volleyball team fell to No. 10 Loyola in four sets (25-18, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23) on Thursday (April 6) on Arnie Ball Court.

Colton Stone helped the Mastodons open the match with back-to-back service aces, and Fort Wayne led at the 7-6 mark. Then the Ramblers went on a 7-0 run to open up a six-point lead. Their lead would increase to as many as nine. Gabriel Quiñones and Alex Dickmann also had an ace each in the first set. Michael Keegan had three kills on three attempts in the first.

Loyola and Fort Wayne traded points in the second set until a 6-1 run from the Ramblers to reach a 19-14 lead. Loyola went on another 5-1 run to finish the set. The ‘Dons hit .364 in the second set behind Dickmann’s four kills. Graydon Schroeder chipped in three kills in the set for Fort Wayne.

The Mastodons trailed 7-5 early in the third set, but they went on a 7-1 run to open up a 12-8 lead. Scott McNerney had a solo block and a block assist, and Schroeder and Keegan had two block assists each in this run. Fort Wayne led 19-16 over the Ramblers, but Loyola tied it up at 21-all. Back-to-back kills from Richie Diedrich and McNerney forced a Rambler timeout at 23-21. Fort Wayne led the Ramblers in hitting percentage in the third .231 to .194 behind Diedrich’s five kills on six attempts.

The fourth set was close for most of the set, as neither team led by more than two until Loyola opened up a 19-16 lead. The ‘Dons responded with a pair of kills from Dickmann out of a timeout to force a Rambler timeout. Two Mastodon points later, Loyola took another timeout. Fort Wayne brought the score within one, but Loyola took the final point of the night on a kill from Collin Mahan. The ‘Dons finished hitting .370 in the fourth set.

Dickmann led the Mastodons in kills, finishing with 12. Jack Carlson led in digs with eight, and Keegan led with five blocks to tie his career-high. Diedrich hit .714 with 10 kills on 14 attempts. The Mastodons finished with a .289 hitting percentage.

The ‘Dons fall to 5-22, 2-13 MIVA, while Loyola improves to 16-10, 9-6 MIVA. The Mastodons conclude the regular season with a home match against No. 7 Lewis on Saturday (April 8) at 7 p.m. on Arnie Ball Court.