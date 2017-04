FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After falling in overtime to the Red Claws in game one on Tuesday night the Mad Ants face a “win or go home” scenario as their first round playoff series shifts to Maine.

Game two will be played in Maine on Monday at 8 p.m.

The Ants squandered a fourth quarter lead in game one of the best-of-three series, eventually falling 110-106 in overtime.

Tyler Hansbrough led the Ants with 29 points and 20 rebounds in game one.